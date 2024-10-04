Halo Infinite Adding Third-Person Mode in November - News

343 Industries during the Halo World Championship in Seattle, Washington announced an update for Halo Infinite will be adding a third-person person mode to the game.

This is the first time a third-person mode has officially been added to a Halo game. The team will first be adding a third-person Firefight mode, "but we also have the ability to do in PvP and control it in Forge," said Skybox Labs senior software engineer Colin Cove.

Third-person will be supported at the mode level and players won't be able to manually switch between first-person and third-person mode.

It isn't known if the third-person mode will be added to the campaign or if it will only be available in multiplayer.

Experience a new way to play!



3rd Person Mode is coming to Halo Infinite this November 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WkDkGLx8fF — Halo (@Halo) October 4, 2024

"It's a fun way to play, you have more awareness," said senior community manager John 'Unyshek' Junyszek. "You get to see your Spartan. It's super cool. Internally people have been loving it and I’m excited for everyone to get their hands on it later this year."

Cove added, "The team did a lot of work on aiming, making sure that things were accurate."

Junyszek on the camera stated the "position has changed so dramatically. Normally the cameras in your head, and wherever you're looking, you're shooting. Now with the third-person camera, where your camera is behind you, you have to account for two different kinds of inputs on our aiming system and it took a lot of work to make that happen."

Halo Infinite released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

