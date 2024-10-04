Guillemot Family and Tencent Reportedly Considering Buyout of Ubisoft - News

Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family and Tencent are reportedly considering options for a potential buyout of the French video game company, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

The Guillemot family and Tencent have been speaking with advisers to explore ways to stabilize Ubisoft and help bolster its value, which has lost over half of its market value this year. This is according to the people.

One of the possibilities would be to team up to take the company private. The last annual report revealed the Guillemot family owns about a 20.5 percent stake in Ubisoft, while Tencent owns 9.2 percent.

Some minority shareholders including AJ Investments have recently pushed for Ubisoft to take the company private or to sell the company to a strategic investor.

The people said the Guillemot family and Tencent are exploring other alternatives.

