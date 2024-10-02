Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age Launches December 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Modus Studios announced the fighting game, Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 3.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age takes the classic fighting game formula and flips it on its head by placing 2v2 local and online co-op matches front and center in the arena. The game features distinct playable characters, multiple varied stages and a story mode, offering several methods of attack for each team. Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age will launch with ten diverse characters, including two yet to be fully revealed.

Thanks to RealMatch rollback netcode, matches are virtually lag-free, making each punch feel seamless in each online match. Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age also features a comprehensive training mode for players to refine their skills against AI opponents.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles