Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.52 Releases October 3, Adds 3 New Cars and More

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Update 1.51 for Gran Turismo 7 will release on Thursday, October 3.

The update adds the three new cars, An Extra Menu to the Café, new World Circuits events, and more.

View a video on the update below:

Read details on the update below:

1. Three new cars, from the latest Japanese sports cars to

commercial cars, will join the lineup.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR GSR '04

Nissan GT-R Premium edition T-spec '24

Toyota Hiace Van DX '16

2. An Extra Menu will be added to the Café. [Extra Menu No. 41] Collection: Audi (Collector Level 42 and above)

3. New World Circuits events will be added. The following events will be added to World Circuits. Sunday Cup - Tokyo Expressway - Central Clockwise



Nissan GT-R Cup - Circuit de Sainte-Croix - A



Evolution Meeting - Kyoto Driving Park - Yamagiwa+Miyabi Reverse / Autodromo Nazionale Monza / Colorado Springs - Lake

4. New Gran Turismo Sophy-compatible tracks. The next-generation racing AI agent, Gran Turismo Sophy, is now available for the following courses. Look for the Sophy icon in the Quick Race menu on each track to test your skills against Sophy. Brands Hatch - Grand Prix Circuit

Dragon Trail - Seaside

5. "Chicago" is now a featured Curation in Scapes.

