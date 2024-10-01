FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Headed to Switch on October 10 - News

Publisher New Blood Interactive and developer Airdorf Games announced the pixel horror game, Faith: The Unholy Trinity, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 10.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On September 21, 1986, two priests arrived at the Martin Family home in rural Connecticut to investigate an apparent case of demonic possession. Only two people would leave the house alive.

Faith is a pixel horror game inspired by the era of classic 8-bit gaming and the Satanic Scare of the 1980s. Use your holy crucifix to perform exorcisms, fight back against possessed cultists, and cleanse haunted objects. Discover a world of dread, isolation, and mystery as you explore haunted forests, abandoned churches, and the inner sanctums of a Satanic cult.

Experience All Three Chapters of The Unholy Trinity

FAITH – Haunted by nightmares and searching for answers, a young priest returns to the house where an exorcism went horribly wrong a year before.

– Haunted by nightmares and searching for answers, a young priest returns to the house where an exorcism went horribly wrong a year before. FAITH: Chapter II – After confronting unspeakable paranormal entities and narrowly escaping with his life, a young priest descends into a new nightmare.

– After confronting unspeakable paranormal entities and narrowly escaping with his life, a young priest descends into a new nightmare. FAITH: Chapter III – Aided by a mysterious stranger, a young priest travels the dark countryside to stop a Satanic cult from summoning a horrifically powerful demon.

Horror the Old School Way

Wickedly chunky pixels.

Hand-crafted rotoscope animations.

Haunting retro soundtrack.

Multiple / secret endings.

1980s religious paranoia.

Demonic EVPs channeled through abandonware speech synthesizers.

