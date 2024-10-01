The Alters Delayed to Q1 2025 - News

11 bit studios announced The Alters has been delayed from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Alters gameplay trailer shows the first look at Jan Dolski’s quest to escape a perilous planet while searching for the answer to the most oft-asked question in human history: what if?

Inspired by the critically acclaimed title This War of Mine, The Alters thrusts players into a heart-pounding battle for survival that Jan can’t conquer alone. After crash landing on a desolate planet with a scorching star, Jan must avoid the murderous conditions by taking refuge in a cutting-edge mobile base. The only issue? It’s meant to be operated by a skilled team and he’s just Jan.

Thankfully, fate takes a turn with the discovery of Rapidium, a mysterious substance exclusive to this perilous world. Interacting with the Quantum Computer on board the mobile base allows Jan to manipulate pivotal decisions from his past—creating alternate versions of himself known as Alters—that have the potential to change everything.

The Alters are indispensable allies and they possess diverse skill sets crucial for repairing the base, sustaining life, crafting essential tools, and mining precious resources. However, they’re also more than mere taskbots, with each operating as a sentient being, complete with unique emotions, goals, and even a dash of existential doubt thrown in. While this does potentially open the door for chaos, their collective goal remains the same: survive, escape, and do it all by themselves.

