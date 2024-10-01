Critter Cafe Launches November 26 for Switch and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Sumo Newcastle announced Critter Cafe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 26.

A demo will be available as part of Steam Next Fest: October 2024 Edition on PC from October 14 to 21.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to your new cafe—shared with some fantastical friends! When a mysterious portal in your new home reveals a long-lost Critter stuck within, set out to rescue every unique Critter and build a welcoming cafe for townsfolk and Critters alike.

Discover Mysterious Portals

Seek out rifts in the world to open a portal to another and guide the Critters lost within, extending a hand to welcome them into your cafe family. Growing your bonds reveals more portals- friends seem to naturally gather around you! Make your way through the strange new locations beyond the rift with magical tools entrusted to you by your Critter friends.

Make It Your Own

As you grow your cafe, your new island home and its residents will provide inspirations for refurbishing your cafe and its magical sanctuary. There’s plenty for your own wardrobe too! Swap your character’s appearance and style as you like in your day to day.

Here For Each Other

Run a wholesome cafe alongside your fantastical friends- your Critters would love to meet your cafe visitors! Arrange the perfect space for a booked event with Critters they’d adore, or open the cafe for general business and master your customer’s requests for the best visit possible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

