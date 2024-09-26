Sengoku Dynasty Releases for PC in November and for Consoles in 2025 - News

Publisher Toplitz Productions and developer Superkami announced Sengoku Dynasty will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in November, and for consoles in 2025.

"We’re extremely pleased to announce that Sengoku Dynasty will bring its captivating world of 16th Century Japan to console audiences," said Toplitz Productions CEO Matthias Wunsche. "Superkami has delivered a game that captures the culture, traditions and breathtaking landscapes of a rich historical era. We can’t wait for players to explore this unique world and embark on their own journey in the world of medieval Japan."

Sengoku Dynasty is the ultimate feudal Japan experience: build villages, grow your community, and shape the open world through combat or economy. Rise to power as a ruler or relax in hot springs. The choice is yours alone—or that of up to four players in multiplayer cooperative play!

Build a life, cultivate a community and forge your own dynasty in a region once devastated by famine and war. Explore a beautiful open world as you gather resources, craft, hunt, build, farm and fight to survive and support your village community. Combat tough enemies, become a great leader, and protect what you’ve created.

Sengoku Dynasty offers an immersive insight to life in medieval Japan. Select your path as a Leader, Craftsman, Warrior, or Monk and embark on an epic journey.

Diverse Biomes

Explore forests, mountains, cherry groves, and hot springs—discover a diverse and beautiful world.

Open World Village Builder

Begin small and expand your settlements into flourishing communities throughout the valley.

Deep Crafting and Building Systems

Craft tools, weapons, meals or medicine, and cultivate the land.

Melee and Ranged Weapons

Safeguard your village and loved ones by mastering weaponry, crafting unique Japanese weapons like yari (spears), yuumi (bows), and katanas (swords), among others.

Dynasty Management

Create a prosperous dynasty for generations to come. Oversee the growth and development of your villages.

Play Solo and Cooperatively

Forge your own path or join forces with your friends to create bigger villages, divide responsibilities and tasks, gather more resources and complete quests and progress together.

