Ubisoft Leamington Has Officially Closed

Ubisoft Leamington announced via LinkedIn it has officially shut down.

"After many incredible years, we want to share the news that Ubisoft Leamington has officially closed its doors," reads the update from the studio.

"We are beyond grateful to our talented team, whose creativity, passion and dedication have left a lasting mark on the games we’ve created, the memories we’ve shared and the community we’ve built in Leamington."

Ubisoft previously stated the goal was "to prioritize projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft."

There were also layoffs at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections. Around 185 employees were laid off across these studios.

Ubisoft Leamington was previously called FreeStyleGames and is best known for developing the DJ Hero series. More recently the studio helped support development on Star Wars Outlaws and other Ubisoft games.

