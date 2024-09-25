Amedama Headed to PS5 on November 21 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer IzanagiGames and developer Acquire announced the side-scrolling, soul-shifting sandbox action-adventure game, Amedama, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 21.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Side-scrolling, soul-shifting sandbox action adventure brought to life with a striking new 2D style! With only his soul remaining, Yushin must fight tooth and nail, possessing body after body on a quest to find his sister. With just seven days left until his soul departs, can he save her in time?

Story

Aihama, Japan. The final years of the Edo period. One rain-drenched evening, a group of men burst into the town’s brother and sister-run umbrella shop. Yushin is cut down in front of his sister Yui, leaving her alone in the world. The next thing he knows, he is looking down at his own stricken corpse—a soul without a body. The grim incident shatters the peace in this quiet backwater. Lurking beneath the surface is an intricate, deep-rooted plot, shrouded in mystery. Until Yui is safe, not even death is enough to extinguish Yushin’s soul. He’ll stop at nothing on his quest, shifting from body to body, possessing anyone and anything to rescue his sister. But with just seven days before his soul departs this world—can he save Yui in time?

This is a tale of rain, reincarnation, and revenge.

Soul-Shifting Showdowns

Lacking a physical form, you’ll need to shift your soul to other bodies on the quest to find your sister. Possession puts you in complete control of whoever and whatever you inhabit, giving you access to a variety of weapons and fighting styles. Depending on your current body, you’ll face different foes and encounter new faces on your incorporeal journey.

Inclement Intrigue

This human drama plays out against the rain-soaked backdrop of mid 19th century Japan, rendered in an evocative pixel style. In the sombre world of AMEDAMA, beauty and darkness are two sides of the same coin.

Reincarnation, Repercussions

As you relive the same seven day period over and over again, your choices will impact the story unfolding around you. Who will you speak to? How will you intervene? The decisions, and the outcomes, are all up to you.

Counteraction Using the Sword Technique of Usetsu Tensei Sword Style

Where Yushin, having mastered the key to battles, employs the technique known as Misty Riposte. By countering the opponent’s attacks, significant damage is dealt in a counteraction.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

