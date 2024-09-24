Super Mario Party Jamboree Overview Trailer Released - News

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join a Jamboree Jam-packed With More Minigames Than Any Mario Party Game to Date!

Gather your friends, pick a board, and have a Mario party. Choose your character, roll some dice, and compete in an assortment of minigames to see who can get the most stars. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, there are seven boards and over 110 minigames to play!

Go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle. With 22 playable characters, including newcomers Pauline and Ninji, there’s something for every kind of partygoer!

Take the Fun Online in Koopathlon and Bowser Kaboom Squad

Race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player online competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames like the fast-paced Lane Change. The higher your score in each round, the faster you’ll get to the goal. If cooperative play is more your style, take on an Impostor Bowser in the eight-player online Bowser Kaboom Squad mode. You can also play the standard Mario Party mode with friends, family, and others online!

Super Mario Party Jamboree will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 17.

