Albatroz Releases November 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Among Giants announced Albatroz will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 1.

The digital edition will be priced at $29.99 / €29.99 and the physical edition will be priced at $39.99 / €39.99.

Leave your dull urban life behind and set out on a journey to find your lost brother, who disappeared while looking to reach a mythical mountain called Albatroz. Use your survival skills to traverse beautiful yet challenging landscapes, ranging from scorching coastal regions to freezing mountains. Manage your resources, strengthen your body, and improve your abilities as you face the wilderness head-on. Discover yourself as you find that the journey might actually be just as important as the destination.

Features:

Follow a deep narrative with captivating characters.

Meet new friends and discover new cultures in a quest for self-discovery.

Travel through beautiful and mysterious locations as you walk and drive through vast landscapes and face the wilderness.

Utilize different equipment, items, and skills to withstand harsh temperatures in a dynamic environment.

