Sonic Central 2024 Set for Tomorrow, September 24 - News

/ 517 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sega announced it will host the Sonic Central 2024 live stream tomorrow, September 24 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Sega has two confirmed upcoming Sonic games This includes Sonic X Shadow Generations, set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 25, and Sonic Rumble, set to launch for iOS and Android this Winter.

Think fast! Sonic Central premieres TOMORROW at 9am PST. pic.twitter.com/zJkyW7Zzxi — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles