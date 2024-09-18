Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Rated for PS5 and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 473 Views
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PC by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).
Horizon Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in August 2020.
Read the rating summary for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered below:
This is an action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world. Players guide Aloy as she learns to hunt robotic creatures and animals in the wild. Aloy uses arrows, spears, and explosive traps to injure and kill machines, boar, and occasional human enemies. Animals and humans emit small puffs of red blood when struck; one sequence depicts an abandoned camp with large blood stains on rocks and trees. The game contains a brief reference to sexual material (e.g., “Eighteen months hard labor in exchange for thirty years lounging around Elysium watching porn?”). In text/audio files, characters sometimes reference fictional drugs, overdoses, and getting high: “...not even out of junior high and already a drug addict”; “...I ran across a pusher who was selling Razorwing for eight bucks a tab”; "I'd spend a few days getting high, then OD on Overcast." The word “sh*t” appears in the text/dialogue.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This does not need a remaster
Seriously? I would be ASHAMED to release a remaster or remake of a previous generation. In fact, I support a remake of a game that is 15 to 20 years old, because it would have taken 2 generations to pass. PS4 games and later already have beautiful graphics, so backwards compatibility would already meet the needs of users.
Another anti-consumer attitude from Sony!
Boy they sure love wasting money and time making things that their fanbase never asked for....brain dead suits running game companies.
If they are going to remaster a pretty new game why not Bloodborne, he'll throw Demon Souls remake also to pc. If you wanna make lazy money at least give gamers what they want
Unless they add nude mods on PS5 to make the game a little less boring, I don't see the point.
Pretty sure for this Cosy you could make a few legacy reboots. IDK take your pick, ask ASTRO Botbfor ideas seeing ad you think you are limited in your IP bank
Maybe remake GoW 1-3 or Sly Cooper or infamous... or any other AAA Sony PS3 game...
Er... is the bottom of this article right? Something seems off.
God damn, 7 year old game now. Time flies.
EDIT: So, everyone is moaning, I too already own this on disc and the free version I got from Playstation digitally but you guys all know that this game wasn't released like 2 years ago right? It was 7 years, 8 by the time this comes out. Uncharted series, Kingdom Hearts 2, Halo (some of them) Bioshock 2 and many others for a remaster in about the same or even less time. If they want to make this by tweeking some settings, let them.
If this was a one off thing, people wouldn't be making that much of a deal. But, this will be Sony's 8th PS4 era remaster this gen. 9th if you want to count the Nioh remastered collection. Just 4 years in. This isn't a case like the Wii U where the system sold so poorly that barely anyone got to play those games, so that led Nintendo to port them to the Switch. Nearly 120 million PS4 players got to play these games (very successful games at that) and Sony are now re-releasing them the very next generation? Come on man lol. If these were at least PS3 era games, most wouldn't be making that big of a deal either.
Freedom Wars Remastered from Japan Studio is being more widely praised because how few got to play it on a platform that failed almost as badly as the Wii U did with the PS Vita.
This is even more egregious than the TLOU 1 remaster. That at least was 10 years old when they remastered it. Horizon: Zero Dawn released in 2017 and this remaster will presumably release around the 8 year anniversary in Q1 2025. Even worse, it only released on PC like 4 years ago. They better offer a cheaper upgrade path for current owners, especially on PC.
TLOU 1 on PS4 was a remaster. PS5 version was a remake. Point still stands though.
If the PS5 version was a remake... then so was Metroid Prime 1 on Switch lmao
For nearly any other game... Redoing the graphics, some enemy ai and quality of life features isn't a remake. Just a well-crafted remaster.
The major difference between the 2 was MP still used the same source code as the original and TLoU 1 on PS5 was remade on the sequels separate engine. Granted I still thought it was pointless regardless lol I would much rather Sony remaster PS3 era games than PS4. This isn’t the same setup like the Wii U where very few people got to play the games on that system because the Wii U sold poorly that Nintendo decided to port majority of them to the Switch.
Honestly, in spite of the name I thought Metroid Prime on Switch was a remake.
It ticks most of the remake boxes and goes much further in terms of upgrades than most remasters do.