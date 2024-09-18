Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Rated for PS5 and PC - News

/ 473 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PC by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Horizon Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in August 2020.

Read the rating summary for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered below:

This is an action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world. Players guide Aloy as she learns to hunt robotic creatures and animals in the wild. Aloy uses arrows, spears, and explosive traps to injure and kill machines, boar, and occasional human enemies. Animals and humans emit small puffs of red blood when struck; one sequence depicts an abandoned camp with large blood stains on rocks and trees. The game contains a brief reference to sexual material (e.g., “Eighteen months hard labor in exchange for thirty years lounging around Elysium watching porn?”). In text/audio files, characters sometimes reference fictional drugs, overdoses, and getting high: “...not even out of junior high and already a drug addict”; “...I ran across a pusher who was selling Razorwing for eight bucks a tab”; "I'd spend a few days getting high, then OD on Overcast." The word “sh*t” appears in the text/dialogue.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles