Luma Island Launches November 20 for PC - News

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Developer Feel Free Games announced the farming adventure RPG, Luma Island, will launch for PC via Steam on November 20.

The game will be available as part of Steam Next Fest: October 2024 Edition starting on October 14.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Travel to Luma Island to go on an epic adventure by yourself or with your friends and family. Build your dream farm, master professions, collect magical Lumas, find treasures, and unravel the mysteries of the island.

Go solo or play with up to four friends and family members, this island is yours to discover!

Explore the Island

Traverse the island solving quests and helping the locals through their struggles. Dangerous spider caves, ancient temples, mind-bending puzzles, and hidden treasures await you!

Build Your Dream Farm

Begin your extraordinary journey in a humble old caravan and rise to the grand achievement of building a majestic manor that you can proudly call your home.

Master Your Profession

Pick from seven unique in-depth professions each with its own progression path. Upgrade your tools to gather rare materials and collaborate with your teammates to become the masters of your crafts.

