My Time at Evershine Announced for Switch Successor, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

posted 2 hours ago

Pathea Games has announced My Time at Evershine for the Nintendo Switch successor, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A Kickstarter campaign will launch on September 24.

"My Time at Sandrock cost a lot, like $12-million-a-lot, and still counting, we expect Evershine‘s budget to be somewhere in the ballpark as well," said My Time series creative director Zifei Wu. "Having extra funding at this early stage of development allows us to plan for bigger and better features, and allows the community to give us direct feedback while we’re still deciding key elements of the game’s design and execution."

My Time at Evershine is the most adventurous and immersive installment in the beloved My Time series yet! Building on the overwhelming success of its predecessors, My Time at Sandrock and My Time At Portia, this new chapter innovates and redefines the life-simulation genre. Designed to appeal to both life-simulation fans and RPG enthusiasts, My Time at Evershine features deep role-playing elements, from meaningful character progression to expansive exploration and quests. Pathea invites everyone to build a new home together.

The multi-million selling My Time series expands with a fresh and exciting formula that builds on everything players loved. Featuring a stunning new art direction, revamped gameplay mechanics, a diverse cast of romanceable characters, 40-plus hour narrative brimming with exploration and, new to the series, town management. RPG fans will find themselves right at home.

In My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, players embraced the role of the builder, tasked with completing essential jobs to keep the town running—often taking on work others avoided. My Time at Evershine, however, introduces a fresh dynamic, transforming the player’s role and elevating you from builder to Governor. As the city’s key figure, you’ll start with nothing more than a modest campfire, but your vision and leadership will drive the development of the entire city and its citizens. With other characters handling the smaller, routine tasks, your role as Governor feels more relaxed, giving you the freedom to focus on shaping the city’s future and dive into the dangers that await.

All New Story-Driven Campaign

Be the Governor of a brand-new settlement on the fringes of the Free Cities, facing the almighty Duvos Empire. Recruit settlers, build infrastructure, tame the wilds, and lead your people to create a new idyllic stronghold for the Alliance filled with enchanting characters and memorable stories to enjoy. This new sequel will feature a more defined antagonist, bringing even more adventure and excitement than ever before.

New Art Direction

My Time At Evershine is the most beautiful and realistic game in the franchise to date. Environments are more expansive and varied, characters look more realistic, and animations are motion-captured to create a more believable world.

Multiplayer Cooperative Play

For the first time in the My Time series, the campaign can be enjoyed both solo and in co-op mode with up to four players, making it perfect for family and friends. The host controls the pace of the main story, while all players share resources and money, allowing everyone to collaborate and contribute to the adventure together.

Build a Society

This ambitious sequel casts players as the all-powerful Governor, who can not only build new facilities, and explore but also command a team of recruitable and customizable NPCs. These NPCs handle the day-to-day tasks like construction and resource gathering, allowing the Governor to focus on more important decisions.

Meaningful Relationships

Social play was a key part of My Time at Sandrock and My Time at Portia. In My Time at Evershine, Pathea Games is set to expand these systems even more. Players can recruit up to three followers to stay with them during day-to-day tasks or they can dispatch them to do their bidding across Northern Eufala. Pathea Games is targeting eight to 10 romanceable characters in the campaign with dozens of other characters spread throughout the game. Players will also have to take their followers’ needs and wants into account with tiredness and hunger impacting morale and performance. RPG players will love the deep character interactions and the ability to forge meaningful relationships, with romanceable characters integrated into the storyline and more opportunities to develop connections earlier in the campaign.

Tame A Wild New Frontier

Three years after the events of My Time at Sandrock, the Duvos Empire has taken over the Orzu Ruins which Ethea also claims as their own, leading to a tense situation just north of the Alliance of Free Cities border in the Northern Eufaula region. In response, the Alliance has launched the North Development Plan to move settlers into the area and establish a new City-State for better defense. Evershine is one of six major new settlements in the area and will prove pivotal in the ongoing hostilities.

Mod Support

My Time at Evershine will include full mod support for both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to customize and expand their RPG experience. Whether you’re playing solo or with friends, the possibilities for creativity and new content are endless.

