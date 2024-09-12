Bullet Heaven Game Achilles: Survivor Announced for PC - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dark Point Games has announced dynamic single-player bullet heaven game, Achilles: Survivor, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in late 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Achilles: Survivor is a dynamic single-player bullet heaven game where you’ll face thousands of enemies in short game sessions, build destructive structures, and develop your character to return as an even more powerful machine of destruction.

Return to the world of the action RPG Achilles: Legends Untold and slay them all, as you transition from hero to god of destruction. Expand your arsenal with a unique building mechanic that adds a new layer of strategy to the bullet heaven genre. Erect fiery defensive towers, healing structures, and summon allies to more effectively decimate hordes of enemies. Buildings not only provide protection but also strategic support that can turn the tide of battle. Featuring multiple characters, with more to be revealed and added as time goes on, each character changes the way you play, introducing unique combat abilities to fight against countless waves of enemies. Prepare your build for a powerful boss encounter, set up your structures, and unleash your god-like power to be the last one standing. Return from each expedition with treasures that help you become even stronger or unlock new content, including abilities and maps.

Various locations from the mythical story of Achilles make its appearance here, such as Troy, Greece, and the kingdom of Tartarus, all rendered in the visual style that players loved in Achilles: Legends Untold. Discover the secrets and dangers of these mystical realms, battling mythological monsters and acquiring legendary weapons and artifacts. Traverse picturesque locations, from mountain passes to the deepest dungeons, and face the challenges that each new adventure brings.

Following the end of the Trojan War, Hades, the god of death, resurrected Achilles to use him in his plots against the other gods. Once his plans came to fruition, Hades claimed Achilles’ soul and cast him into Tartarus—the underworld of the dead. Yet, Achilles managed to break free, liberating the souls of many other beings, known as survivors, in the process—including those who had fallen by his own hand. Infuriated by this act of defiance, Hades unleashed legions of creatures and allies to hunt down the escapees, swearing to pursue them until the last one was captured. Step into the shoes of Achilles or one of the many survivors freed from Tartarus and engage in a desperate struggle with high stakes.

Survival Bullet Heaven With Building Mechanics

Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications.

Diverse Characters

Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers.

Dynamic Action

Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger.

Various Bosses and Enemies

Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes.

Meta Progression

Return from each expedition with treasures that make you even stronger.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles