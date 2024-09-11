Konami is Working on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 - News

Konami has confirmed it is working on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, however, it is figuring out what games will be in the collection and how to handle ports of the bigger titles.

"We had HD ports of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 and 3 – or, sorry, not really for 1, but the other two," said series producer Noriaki Okamura in the second episode of Konami’s Metal Gear Production Hotline series (via VideoGamesChronicle). "But most of the titles released after those don’t have a pre-existing HD port we could use. Some are in HD, but those would all be really big titles. That comes with its own set of issues.

"So with all these factors to consider with the lineup, anything along the lines of ‘what’s in it?’ or questions like ‘how long will it be in development, when’ll it be out’, it’s going to be a little while until we can get a clear picture, but when we do, we’ll let you know here.

"We called the first one Volume 1, so we are making a Volume 2, that much is for sure. We’re also worried about how Volume 1 had a pretty rough launch, with all the issues, so we’re going to do everything we can not to repeat that, but we just have to ask for everyone to give us time."

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

