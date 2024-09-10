Action Platformer Haneda Girl Announced for PC - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Studio Koba has announced 2D action platformer, Haneda Girl, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ALARM! Data Empire is being invaded by the Hackernauts!

To free Data Empire you count on Haneda, a tiny character with great mobility. She wields KenChan (her Katana of light) to scourge threats and is backed by M.O.T.H.E.R, a tactical combat robot that makes his way with brute force and bullets, many bullets.

Haneda Girl is a stylish 2D action (precise) platformer. Swap between characters and clean up the menace in the faster, smarter and most efficient way. Each encounter can be solved in very different manners. Be creative! From speed runners to casual players, this game is designed for EVERYONE!

"Learn from your mistakes." Replayability is the essence of the experience, but don´t worry! A Juicy game feel and tight controls will make you enjoy every pixel of this addictive and challenging game loop experience.

Slashes or bullets, play safe with M.O.T.H.E.R or fast and dangerous with Haneda (Insta-kill). But remember: "You can go faster alone but further together."

Get better ranks and collect items to unlock NEW game modes. These modes bring certain advantages to achieve upcoming challenges or replay battlefields already conquered.

Casual but cute storytelling and enhanced techno music bangers wrap up the Haneda Girl experience.

Are you in?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles