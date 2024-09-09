Carmen Sandiego Reboot Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Gameloft has partnered with HarperCollins Productions and Netflix Games and has announced reboot of Carmen Sandiego for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

The game will first launch for iOS and Android via Netflix in Q1 2025, and for all the other platforms later in Q1 2025.

"In this game, you’re no longer chasing Carmen—you are Carmen," Gameloft told IGN. "The shift from being the pursuer to being Carmen herself offers a fresh take on the gameplay, allowing players to fully engage with her world of espionage and globe-trotting adventure.

"The other character you see at the start of the trailer is ‘Player’ from the Netflix Series, who is also a reference to the unseen live-action figure from the 1994 animated series Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? Player now serves as Carmen’s sidekick. This means you experience the game entirely from Carmen’s perspective, with Player assisting you in navigating missions, solving puzzles, and outsmarting VILE operatives."

"t features all of the investigative fun of the original core game loop (collecting clues and tracking VILE operatives around the world), combined with brand new on the ground immersive exploration of cities. We have also included a classic mode called ‘The Acme Files,’ which is a heartfelt tribute to the Carmen Sandiego games of the ’80s. Nostalgic players as well as fans of the Netflix series will also find hidden Easter eggs throughout the game’s locations—little surprises we are excited for the community to discover!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Carmen Sandiego

Since 1985, Carmen Sandiego has eluded players around the world. Now, the iconic super thief is back, but this time she needs your help! Adorn Carmen’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilizing high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capturing VILE.

Become Carmen Sandiego

For the first time become Carmen Sandiego.

Gear Up, Gumshoe!

Utilize state of the art gadgets and gear in your pursuits.

Travel the Globe

Track VILE operatives to destinations across the world!

Gather INTEL

ollect clues, decipher codes, and solve puzzles to outsmart VILE’s most elusive criminals.

Capture Your Thief

Piece together the elusive VILE operative’s dossier to uncover their identity and ultimately foil their nefarious plans.

Traverse The Globe

Pack your bags Red, VILE is on the move.

Reykjavic, Iceland

The capital of Iceland, believed to be the location of the first permanent settlement in the country. One of the cleanest, greenest cities in the world.

Accra, Ghana

The capital of Ghana ever since independence, its history is reflected in its unique mix of 19th Century colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers.

Cairo, Egypt

An ancient city that has transformed into a modern metropolis at the heart of Egypt, and one of the biggest cities in the Middle East. It is the perfect place to explore Egyptian history and culture.

Jaipur, India

The capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Along with New Dehli and Agra, it is one of the three corners of the popular Golden Triangle tourist circuit.

Tokyo, Japan

The capital of Japan, and the world’s most populous metropolis. Its rich history is on display in districts like Asakusa and throughout its parks and gardens, and its extensive train system allows for easy travel.

Brisbane, Austraia

Situated on the meandering Brisbane River, the capital of the Australian state of Queensland is a warm and sunny city filled with parks and gardens.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles