Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast Set for September 26 - News

Xbox announced the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm JST / 3:00am PT / 6:00am ET / 11:00am UK.

The showcase will feature games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Bethesda, and third-party partners primarily based in Japan and Asia. This includes games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

You will be able to watch the showcase on the official TGS YouTube channel and select Xbox social channels in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, French Canadian, German, Arabic (MSA), Filipino, Hindi, Italian, Maori, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish and Turkish.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast returns on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm JST / 3am Pacific / 6am Eastern / 11am UK! https://t.co/Q2ph1Gto76 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 6, 2024

