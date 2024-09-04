Microsoft Working with Game Science to Bring Black Myth: Wukong to Xbox Series X|S - News

A Microsoft representative in a statement sent to Forbes said they are working with developer Game Science to bring Black Myth: Wukong to the Xbox Series X|S.

The representative said the Xbox Series X|S version wasn't delayed because of limitations with the Xbox Series S.

"As we have said before, we’re excited for the launch of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms," reads the statement from Microsoft.

"We'd prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us."

Black Myth: Wukong released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and the WeGame platform in China on August 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

