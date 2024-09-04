Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Expansion Trailer Showcases Sektor Gameplay - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for the Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 that showcases Sektor gameplay.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

In Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era, Sektor grew up immersed in Lin Kuei culture—her father was its master armorer, and her mother was a leading warrior. This vast knowledge of weaponry and formidable martial skills passed down from her parents make Sektor a kombatant like no other. Sensing a kindred spirit, Sub-Zero shared with her his grand vision for the Lin Kuei’s future and chose her to become his most trusted lieutenant. Now Sektor will force the Lin Kuei to evolve and those who cannot change will be eliminated.

Sektor’s deadly moveset is on full display in the new trailer, showcasing her advanced weaponry to demolish opponents, including a flamethrower, missile strikes, and rocket thrusters for enhanced movement and hovering ability. The video also teases Sektor’s Animality, the brutal finishing move allowing her to morph into a rhinoceros to annihilate her defeated opponents. The fan favorite Animalities will be available as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

