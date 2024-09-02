Report: Rocksteady Hit with Layoffs Due to Poor Performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Rocksteady has been hit with layoffs due to the poor performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, according Eurogamer who spoke with Rocksteady staff.

The quality assurance (QA) team at Rocksteady has seen over half of its employees laid off over the last month as it has gone from a team of 33 down to 15.

The layoffs have also hit employees outside the QA team as one staff revealed they were made redundant while in the middle of paternity leave.

Staff at Rocksteady, who remained anonymous, told Eurogamer the remaining QA team will be left with more work to do as some employees with specialized knowledge have been let go. Senior management has also stated product quality will suffer due to these layoffs.

Junior staff and several employees who have worked at Rocksteady for over five years have been laid off.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles