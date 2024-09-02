Mario Party Developer NDCude Changes Name to Nintendo Cube - News

Mario Party developer NDCube on its official website has announced it has changed its name to Nintendo Cube Co, Ltd.

Nintendo Cube is a subsidiary of Nintendo based in Japan and has offices in Tokyo and Sapporo. The developer has been working on the Mario Party series since 2012's Mario Party 9, as well as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, and more.

The next game from Nintendo Cube, Super Mario Party Jamboree, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 17.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

