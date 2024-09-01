Fallout 76 Creative Director Says Game Isn't Holding Back Fallout 5 - News

Fallout 76 Director Jon Rush in an interview with The Gamer was asked if development on the online action RPG was holding back Fallout 5 and he said it wasn't.

"Absolutely not," said Rush. "I can understand that perspective, watching from the outside in, but no, absolutely not. If anything, when Fallout 5 does come out, it'll make it even more impactful. But [Fallout 76] isn't holding anything back."

Fallout 76 released in November 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has since released numerous updates and expansions to add new content to the game.

The last mainline entry in the series, Fallout 4, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2015, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in April 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

