Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Year 1 Roadmap Revealed

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing have revealed the Year 1 post-launch roadmap for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Season 1: Launch Content (September 12, 2024)

The Solar Crown competition opens its doors! Once the game is released, the most competitive players will be able to embark on a series of races and frantic challenges to climb the ranks, collect Solar Points and climb to the top of the leaderboard in the hope of becoming the next Solar King/Queen. This first season also includes 60 player levels, 50 Sharps / Streets clan progression levels and a free 25-level Solar Pass featuring various rewards, including cosmetics and an exclusive car.

Season 2: Ibiza City Makes Its Comeback (December 24, 2024)

This second season marks the return of a familiar location that Test Drive Unlimited 2 fans have known for 13 years: Ibiza (Eivissa in Catalan) is back in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, more splendid than ever. Players will be able to discover the city and its outskirts, recreated at 1:1 scale in the KT Engine, offering players a different and complementary experience to Hong Kong Island, 3 months after the game’s release. The season will be accompanied by an island-exclusive clan progression with 20 new levels, a Solar Pass, new rewards and exclusive cars, including five car models revisited for the occasion.

Season 3: Clan War, a Constantly Evolving Game Mode (March 25, 2025)

This third season revolves around a clash between the Sharps (whose members consider themselves the elite of sophistication and luxury) and the Streets (provocative and sometimes extreme, seeking to make their mark) across Hong Kong Island and Ibiza / Eivissa, with the arrival of the clan war. This season will also feature 30 new clan progression levels and seasonal content additions.

Season 4: The Casino, an Iconic Location in the Unlimited Series (June 25, 2025)

The fourth and final season of Year 1 marks the grand return of the Casino, a favorite of Test Drive Unlimited 2 fans. This new Solar Crown version of the Casino will offer players the chance to wager their virtual currency through a variety of activities, including poker and slot machines. In addition to bringing 50 player levels, the Casino will allow players to win exclusive new cars, cosmetics and rewards.

Other Updates

In addition to the four seasons, Year 1 will benefit from updates designed to enhance the gameplay experience, including ongoing work on cameras and steering wheel animations in first-person view. The Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown team is committed to keeping the game active for many years to come, and to continuing to consider players’ feedback and requests. Features and content requested by fans, such as Real Estate and motorcycles, are currently being considered.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

