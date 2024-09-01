Wingspan Headed to PS5 and PS4 on October 11 - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Monster Couch and Stonemaier Games announced the strategy card game, Wingspan, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on October 11.

Merge Games will release a physical version for the PS5 called Wingspan Special Edition. It includes the base game and the European Expansion, Oceania Expansion, and Seasonal Decorative Pack.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and GOG, iOS, and Android.

View the PlayStation release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wingspan is a relaxing strategy card game about birds for one to five players.

The officially licensed digital adaptation of Wingspan, the winner of the prestigious 2019 Kennerspiel des Jahres board game award.

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats. Each habitat focuses on a key aspect of the growth of your preserves.

In Wingspan, up to five players compete to build up their nature preserves in a limited number of turns. Each beautiful bird that you add to your preserve makes you better at laying eggs, drawing cards, or gathering food. Many of the 170 unique birds have powers that echo real life: your hawks will hunt, your pelicans will fish, and your geese will form a flock.

Features:

Relaxing strategy card game where your goal is to discover and attract the best birds.

Single player and multiplayer modes for up to five players.

multiplayer modes for up to five players. Based on award winning, competitive, card-driven, engine-building board game.

Hundreds of unique, animated birds with their real life sound recordings.

Multiple ways to accumulate points with birds, bonus cards and end-of-round goals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles