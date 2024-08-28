'No Chance' for VR Version of Astro Bot, Wants to Hear From Fans About PC Port - News

/ 511 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Team Asobi Studio Director Nicolas Doucet in an interview with MinnMax was asked about a virtual reality version of Astro Bot, as well as a possible a PC port.

On a VR version of the game Doucet stated there is "no chance" as "it's designed for a different medium."

He was asked if that meant there was a "zero percent" chance of a VR version and he added if a VR version were to ever happen "it would be a different game."

When asked about a PC port of the game he stated "we want to hear from you. Absolutely, we want to hear from you."

Astro Bot will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles