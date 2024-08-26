Madden NFL 25 Debuts in 4th on the New Zealand Charts, Borderlands 3 Tops 1st - Sales

Madden NFL 25 has debuted in fourth place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 18, 2024.

The Borderlands performed well for another week with Borderlands 3 remaining in first place, New Tales From The Borderlands up one spot to third place, and Borderlands dropping one spot to sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy is up four spots to fifth place, and Titanfall 2 is down five spots to seventh place.

Need for Speed: Heat, Command and Conquer: Generals, and Need for Speed: Unbound re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V New Tales From The Borderlands Madden NFL 25 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Borderlands Titanfall 2 Need for Speed: Heat Command and Conquer: Generals Need for Speed: Unbound

