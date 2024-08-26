Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter Delayed to February 2025 - News

/ 432 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher United Label and developer Odd Bug Studio have announced the action-RPG, Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter, has been delayed from 2024 to February 2025.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the release date gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A new and violent 'tail' begins…

Set after the bloody conclusion of the original, Whiskers of Winter sees Arlo embark on a violent quest of ruthless revenge against the Dark Wings’ onslaught, while introducing new fearsome monster-hunting sidequests against gigantic beasts. The young rat can also imbue his weapons with a range of new elemental effects and abilities, helping him slaughter foes standing in his way. Enhanced settlement mechanics allows Arlo to rebuild the Rats’ northern garrison of Winter’s Edge, while its new protector explores new and distinct areas of the frontier home to a cast of critters, some to ally with… others to vanquish.

Odd Bug Studio has also confirmed that multi-award-winning voice actor, Doug Cockle (The Witcher 3, Baldur’s Gate III, Alan Wake II) returns to the world of Tails of Iron to provide his immediately distinct gruff and foreboding tones to Arlo’s bloody crusade of retribution.

An Expanded Campaign of Violence and Revenge

Whiskers of Winter‘s 'tail' of Arlo’s fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience, featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore, and new animal factions to discover.

Challenging Combat

Building upon the series’ trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo’s arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.

New Monster Hunting Gameplay

To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.

Improved Base Building

Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter’s Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

New Day and Night System

Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles