Valve Officially Announces Deadlock as Steam Page Goes Live - News

posted 2 hours ago

After several months of rumors and what has turned into an open secret with thousands of players, Valve has officially opened the Steam page for its multiplayer game, Deadlock.

"Deadlock is still in early development stages with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay," reads the description to the Steam page. "Access to Deadlock is currently limited to friend invites via our playtesters."

Valve announces completely new title Deadlock for the first time https://t.co/HXGmewUMei



"Deadlock is still in early development stages with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay." pic.twitter.com/5PhS4YgDo4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 23, 2024

