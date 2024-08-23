Report: PS5 Selling Out in China Due to High Demand for Black Myth: Wukong - News

Developer Game Science released the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, this week and the game is already the second highest game of all-time on Steam in terms of peak concurrent players.

It is now being reported Black Myth: Wukong has caused a huge increase in popularity for the PlayStation 5 to the point stock is selling out, according to consultant Daniel Camilo.

"At Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen (world's largest electronic market), it is now clear that sales are extraordinarily high, driven by Wukong," said Camilo.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

