PS5 and XS Sales Jump in the US in July Due to Launch of College Football 25

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in July 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of July 7 to August 3.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales and the Nintendo Switch came in third place.

July hardware sales for the first time since December 2023 were up year-on-year with sales up 12 percent. The PlayStation 5 saw a boost of 25 percent year-on-year in terms of dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S saw dollar sales jump 48 percent. The boost in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were partially offset by a 44 percent drop in the Nintendo Switch.

There were 771,000 consoles sold in the US in July 2024, which is up from 695,000 consoles sold a year ago.

Overall spending on video games in July grew 10 percent year-on-year from $4.35 billion to $4.77 billion. Spending on video game content increased 10 percent from $3.88 billion to $4.26 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 12 percent from $292 million to $326 million. Spending on accessories increased four percent from $177 million to $184 million.

"Projected U.S. spending on video game hardware, content and accessories reached $4.8B in July 2024, gaining 10% when compared to a year ago," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "2024 year-to-date spending is now 2% higher than a year ago, at $32.1B."

Piscatella added, "Video game content spending increased 10% in July compared to a year ago, as 29% growth in console content spending and an 8% increase in mobile was partially offset by a 6% drop in spending on PC, cloud, and non-console VR content."

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory of July in terms of dollar sales, as well as 2024 year-to-date. in unit sales, the best-selling accessory for July and year-to-date is the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black.

EA Sports College Football 25 had a huge first month as it debuted in first place in July and is already the best-selling game of 2024. It was the primary reason hardware sales for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are up year-on-year.

Launch month dollar sales for EA Sports College Football 25 are more than triple the lifetime dollar sales of the last entry in the College Football series, NCAA Football 07.

The EA Sports MVP Bundle debuted in second place for the month and fifth place on the 2024 charts. The bundle includes EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition and Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was the only other new release in the top 20. It debuted in sixth place on the overall charts for July 2024 and in first on the Nintendo Switch charts.

Elden Ring was the third best-selling game of July, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in fourth place, and Minecraft in fifth place.

