inZOI Sales Top 1 Million Units in Early Access - Sales

/ 329 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ppublisher KRAFTON and developer inZOI Studio announced inZOI has sold over one million units in Early Access.

"We are honored to share that inZOI has surpassed 1 million sales — made possible thanks to your incredible support," said the developer.

"It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your feedback, your content, and your support have brought inZOI to life in ways we never could have imagined.

"From the very beginning, you’ve been shaping inZOI with us, and we’re deeply grateful for the passion and love you’ve poured into it. We’ll continue working hard to bring that promise to life — where every life becomes a story in inZOI."

inZOI released in Early Access for PC via Steam on March 28.

We are honored to share that inZOI has surpassed 1 million sales — made possible thanks to your incredible support.



It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your… pic.twitter.com/tNYx5NjLyh — inZOI (@PlayinZOI) April 4, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles