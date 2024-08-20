Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed to the First Half of 2025 - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed from Fall 2024 to the first half of 2025. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"Jointly with The Chinese Room, we have decided to extend development," said Paradox Interactive deputy CEO Matias Lilia. "This decision gives The Chinese Room extra time to spend on the game to deliver the best Bloodlines 2 they can. The game is in a good place right now, and Paradox and The Chinese Room have decided to prioritize polish over release date."

Creative director Alexander Skidmore added, "Our team at The Chinese Room will make the most of the time to polish and ensure quality, while several of the team members will be ready earlier, allowing them to work on things we might not have had time for but are really passionate about. For example, we can now add more endings to the game, allowing it to be a more personal story. The additional time also allows us to address feedback from our playtests in our user research lab and also to address the feedback we’ve been getting from all of you in response to our Dev Diaries and videos."

