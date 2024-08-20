One Piece: Bounty Rush Headed to PC This Fall - News

Bandai Namco announced the 3D anime battle arena treasure looting game, One Piece: Bounty Rush, will launch for PC via Steam this Fall.

The game first released for iOS and Android in January 2019.

View the Steam announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take the loot you pirate! One Piece: Bounty Rush is a 3D anime battle arena treasure looting game set in the popular manga pirate world of One Piece! Join Luffy, the famous Straw Hat Pirate and all your favorite characters from the One Piece universe in four-versus-four real-time plyer-versus-player battles to rush and loot the treasure of berry coins for victory!

Four-Versus-Four Multiplayer Treasure Looting Action

Exciting capture the flag-style anime pirate action.

Two teams of four players battle in real-time to loot the most treasure.

Rush to grab more Berry coins to reach victory.

Create the Ultimate Pirate Crew

Battle rival teams using popular One Piece anime characters from Luffy to Zoro.

One Piece anime characters from Luffy to Zoro. Mix and match characters to form the strongest treasure looting team!

Collect Character Fragments during battle to unlock more characters!

Deep Sea Gameplay and Level Up System

Strategize character class selections (Attacker, Defender, Runner) to collect the most treasure

Upgrade your character’s grade level and skills through League and Solo battles

Equip characters with Medals to give them battle changing Traits!

Experience the One Piece Universe

The One Piece manga world reimagined as the battlefield in beautiful 3D.

One Piece manga world reimagined as the battlefield in beautiful 3D. Battle at iconic locations from the anime including the seafaring Baratie restaurant and the Alabasta desert kingdom.

Every match comes complete with items from the One Piece universe to give your team the upper hand.

Are you pirates ready to loot some treasure? Grab your crew and join the quest to become the Pirate King in One Piece: Bounty Rush

