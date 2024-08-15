Roboquest VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Starbreeze Studios and developers RyseUp and Flat2VR Studios have announced roguelite first-person shooter, Roboquest VR, for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3.

The non-VR version of the game released in November 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles