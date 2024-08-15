TerraTech Developer Payload Studios Lays Off About 25% of Staff - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Payload Studios, the TerraTech developer, announced it is laying off around 25 percent of staff.

"With a heavy heart, I have to report that Payload has not managed to avoid the struggles affecting the wider games industry, and we have now confirmed a round of redundancies affecting about 25% of the team," said Payload Studios founder and CEO Russ Clarke on LinkedIn.

"We tried very hard to avoid this, and I won't pretend that we got everything right over the last few years - but ultimately the games market has been very tough in recent times, and shows little sign of getting easier. Small independents like us have no protection from this, other than 'nailing it' every time, which is much easier said than done.

"Payload will carry on, and bounce back from this, I firmly believe; but it's a hard road and it will stay hard for a good while longer. TerraTech and TerraTech Worlds will continue to be maintained and developed without interruption - we thank our wonderful community for their support, and we wish the best to those amazing co-workers with whom we have shared this incredible journey, but must now regretfully part ways."

