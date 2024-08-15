Last Time I Saw You Launches October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Maboroshi Artworks announced the narrative adventure game, Last Time I Saw You, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 10.

Last Time I Saw You is a narrative adventure about love and acceptance, with an emphasis on story, exploration, and character development. All set in a lush and vibrant world set in 1980s Japan. Follow in Ayumi’s footsteps in this exciting game of self-discovery in which you will face both a terrible curse and your first steps into adulthood.

Story

198X, a small town somewhere in rural Japan. Ayumi is a young boy who, for several weeks, has been dreaming of a girl he doesn’t even know. At the same time, a terrible typhoon is approaching his town. Little by little he will discover that the two are related and that nothing is casual…

Help Ayumi unravel the curse that this mysterious girl has brought upon his town, with whom he happens to have also fallen in love.

Who is this girl? Did she bring the typhoon with her? Why do I feel this way towards her? Is this what grown-ups call love?

Features:

A narrative-driven coming-of-age adventure about a first love.

Enjoy beautiful hand-drawn art and animation.

Solve tricky environmental puzzles in a cozy and relaxing 2D action exploration game.

action exploration game. Interact and socialize with your environment to discover the truth of the curse that haunts your town.

Explore a fantastic and imaginative world set in Japan’s late 80’s countryside.

A story with moving and emotional twists filled with unforgettable characters.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful, ambient lo-fi soundtrack to study / relax to!

