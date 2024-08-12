Boss Team Games Announces Two Games Based on Halloween Film Franchise - News

Boss Team Games, the Evil Dead: The Game studio, has announced it is developing two games based on the Halloween film franchise.

Both games are being developed with the producers of the Halloween franchise. One of the games is in early development and is using Unreal Engine 5. It will be receiving input from the first film's director, John Carpenter.

Both games will let players "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time."

"As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," said Carpenter.

Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris added, "Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans. Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love."

