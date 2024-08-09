GTA Series Sales Top 430M, RDR Series Tops 91M, Borderlands Series Nears 87M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June, 2024 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 430 million units sold-in. This is up from 425 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 200 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 91 million units worldwide, which is up from 89 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 65 million units, which is up from 64 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in nearly 150 million units worldwide, which is up from 149 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in nearly 87 million units worldwide, which is up from 86 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 29 million, which is up from 28 million units. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 20 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in nearly 73 million units, which is up from 71 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 43 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

