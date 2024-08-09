Take-Two CEO: Call of Duty Will Boost Game Pass Subscribers 'for a Period of Time' - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with GamesIndustry stated that Microsoft adding Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass will help boost the number of subscribers for at least a period of time.

"I think that offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time," Zelnick said.

However, this doesn't change his view that Take-Two won't be putting any of its games on a subscription service day one.

"No, it won't affect our decisions," said Zelnick. "Because our decisions are rational."

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass last month, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch day one on the service on October 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles