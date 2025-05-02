Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney Wants Consoles to Allow Competing Stores, But Has No Plans to Sue - News

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a group media call attended by Game File is excited his company won a court battle against Apple and discussed how bad Apple and Android’s app store restrictions.

Sweeney for many years has objected to the fees Apple and Google charge app developers and their restrictions on alternate payment methods. Both have also resisted competing app stores on their phones.

Game File asked him why he hasn't made the same complaints about stores on video game consoles that have similar fees and app store restrictions.

Sweeney would like for video game consoles to open things up, however, he isn't going to sue for this to happen.

"I think the world would be a better place if consoles allowed for competing stores, but we haven't ever seen that as an antitrust dispute-worthy issue," he said.

Epic Games Store has been available in Europe on phones thanks to the regulators in that region. Epic has also been pushing to grow Epic Games Store on PC as an alternative to Steam.

