The Shadow Syndicate Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

KillaSoft has announced narrative-driven stealth action game, The Shadow Syndicate, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Shadow Syndicate is a narrative-driven stealth action game set in a stylized 1930s Brooklyn. Step into the shoes of Sam Marlowe, a retired soldier turned private detective, as he unravels a city-wide conspiracy involving secret societies, occult forces, and a creeping darkness threatening to consume it all.

Sneak, fight, and investigate through a rich cinematic experience blending noir storytelling with supernatural abilities and fast-paced action. Use your cursed Sacrifice Ring to unleash powerful skills—at a cost. Explore a living open city between missions, filled with colorful characters, mini-games, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered.

Investigate

Uncover secrets through detective-style gameplay. Discover clues, interrogate NPCs, and solve tangram puzzles in your journal to unlock new story paths and expose the hidden forces behind Brooklyn’s chaos.

Fight in Style

Engage in cinematic gunfights with bullet-time, stealth takedowns, and supernatural abilities. Use your ring to stun, teleport, or instantly execute enemies—but be warned: each power comes with a deadly curse that grows stronger over time.

Return to Brooklyn

After every mission, dive back into a vibrant city hub. Play blackjack in hidden dens, throw darts at neighborhood bars, or bowl with locals. Side quests and evolving districts offer emotional downtime and narrative depth between major events.

Customize Your Strategy

Upgrade your abilities, manage your curse intensity, and adapt your tactics to survive. Each encounter rewards creativity, patience, or sheer audacity.

Play Your Part in a Thrilling Conspiracy

Face enemy factions ranging from mafia enforcers to occult agents. As the city’s shadowy history unravels, so too does your place in a war between order, chaos, and something far more ancient.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles