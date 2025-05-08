Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller.

The controller will launch alongside the game in limited quantities on June 26 for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480.

Pre-orders will open at direct.playstation.com, as well as at participating retailers on May 22. In the US pre-orders will start at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET, while it will start at 10am local time in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

"Keep the supplies moving with the latest piece of hardware for Porters heading out on a new journey – we’re excited to reveal the new DualSense wireless controller – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President of Global Marketing Isabelle Tomatis.

"We worked closely with Kojima Productions on the controller design, customized with the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in vibrant orange."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles