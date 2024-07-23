Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Headed to Game Pass Tomorrow, July 24 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will release on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, July 24. It will be available on the Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate tiers.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Hunt for Makarov

Immediately following the events of Modern Warfare II, Captain Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 continue the hunt for ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov, taking them across the world in this gripping single player campaign. I won’t spoil it for you here, but the events that take place will have lasting consequences in the Modern Warfare universe.

Multiplayer Modernized

Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer offers crisp and responsive gameplay across a bevy of maps and modes. All the classic maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2009) make their return, but with new gameplay improvements that players have become accustomed to over the years. This, in addition to the large-scale Invasion and Ground War maps and four seasons’ worth of post-launch maps and updates, means that you’ll be getting an incredible amount of content right from the jump. There’s never been a better time to hop into the fray!

Player progression has evolved as well, with new and familiar Perks, Killstreaks and Equipment to unlock. Each level builds you into a stronger and more tactically diverse operator, giving you more options on the battlefield. In addition to your usual weapons and attachments, MWIII also introduces After-Market Parts, allowing you to further customize your weapons. And if you’ve played MWII multiplayer, MWIII allows you to transfer much of your content and weapon progression with its Carry Forward feature.

Explore the Dark Aether

Prepare to fight and survive against hordes of zombies in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever! In this co-op PvE extraction mode, you and your squad drop into the outskirts of an infested Urzikstan as a part of Operation: Deadbolt. As you complete contracts, raid strongholds and venture further into the map, the zombies you encounter will grow stronger and more relentless. The best loot and darkest secrets hide in these higher-tier areas, but you will still need to safely exfiltrate if you hope to keep your gear and fight another day. Luckily, you’ll have access to many classic Zombies upgrades including Perk-a-Colas, Ammo-Mods, the Pack-a-Punch machine and (if you’re lucky) the powerful and infamous Wonder Weapons.

However, there are more than just zombies roaming this infested area. The mercenaries of Terminus Outcomes have set up bases around Urzikstan along with their elite Warlords. Oh, and have we mentioned the special zombies and bosses? There’s much more to discover, but we’ll let you find out for yourself.

