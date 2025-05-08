Nintendo President Warns Switch 2 Price Could Still Increase Due to Trump Tariffs - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has warned the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 could still rise as the company is working to beat the Trump tariffs and the current price is based on the assumption the current rate imposed as of April 10 will remain the same for a full year.

"The basic policy of any country or region is to recognize tariffs as a cost when determining the selling price and incorporate them into the price," said Furukawa (via Yahoo Japan).

Furukawa stated if the "tariffs changes significantly" Nintendo will "consider and implement any price adjustments."

He added a price increase in the US due to tariffs could reduce demand in the country and lead to fewer console and games sold.

Nintendo does produce some consoles in Vietnam and has been able to stockpile Switch 2 consoles ahead of its June 5 launch. However, the company did increase the price of Switch 2 accessories in the US.

A new report warns the Trump tariffs could cause the price of video game consoles to increase by 69 percent in the US.

Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, as well as 4.5 million Switch 1 consoles.

