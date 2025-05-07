Sony Now Has Full Ownership of PlayStation Hardware Distribution in China - News

Sony China, the China-based subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has acquired the remaining 51 percent in its joint venture with the China-based company Oriental Pearl.

The two companies had partnered in May 2014 to support PlayStation hardware distribution in China. Sony now has full ownership of PlayStation hardware distribution operations in China and has renamed the entity Wanzhanpiwu Cultural Entertainment Development.

This deal will likely strengthen Sony's PlayStation hardware business in China.

