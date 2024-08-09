PS5 Tops 4 Million Units Sold in the UK in 192 Weeks, Slower Than PS1, PS2, PS4, and Wii - Sales

The PlayStation 5 has sold over four million units in the UK, according to GfK data reported by GamesIndustry.

It took the PS5 192 weeks to reach the milestone, which is the fifth fastest console to reach the milestone.

The Wii is the current record holder selling four million units in 102 weeks, followed by the PlayStation 2 at 114 weeks, the PlayStation 4 at 161 weeks, and the original PlayStation at 182 weeks.

The PS5 is by far the most expensive console to reach the milestone with the average price of £460 and has generated £1.846 billion in revenue. The next most expensive consoles were the PS4 with an average price of £311 and the Xbox One at £305 on average.

"The days of razors and razorblades when consoles sold at almost impulse-purchase price points, are over," said GfK games boss Dorian Bloch. "Either from launch or by heavy price reductions over time -- Wii, PS1, PS2 and Xbox 360 -- all had low cumulative average selling prices by the time they reached 4m units."

Here is the list of consoles to sell four million units in the UK, according to GfK data:

Position Format Weeks To 4m Revenue Average Price 1 Wii 102 £721m £178 2 PS2 114 £817m £204 3 PS4 161 £1.26bn £311 4 PS1 182 £585m £146 5 PS5 192 £1.846bn £460 6 Xbox 360 193 £843m £211 7 Switch 203 £1.07bn £267 8 PS3 210 £1.15bn £288 9 Xbox One 211 £1.22bn £305

